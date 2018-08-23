COUNCILLOR ARRESTED FOR COLLEAGUE’S MURDER

Knysna Ward 4 Councillor Velile Waxa (pictured above) was amongst the four men arrested last week in connection with the murder of local ANC Councillor Victor Molosi last month.

Thorough investigation by the SAPS Western Cape Provincial Task Team into the death of Molosi (50) led to the apprehending of the four suspects on Tuesday 14 August 2018, two in Knysna, including the 58 year old councillor, and two in Cape Town.

The popular, long serving ANC councillor Molosi was fatally shot at around 10pm on Monday 23 July, on the road outside his home in Concordia. He was on his way back from a school governing body meeting.

According to SAPS Spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, an integrated task team convened by Eden Cluster’s General Reddy and comprising members from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Eden Cluster Detectives, Knysna Detectives and Eden Cluster Crime Intelligence, was established to investigate this case. Their non-stop efforts paid dividends when the investigation took them to Cape Town where two suspects (both 37 year olds) were arrested.

Simultaneously, investigations led to the arrest of another two suspects, aged 58 and 42 years old at their homes in Knysna. This brought the number of arrests for the entire investigation to five – the first suspect Mandla Tyololo (39) had been arrested earlier in the month and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Councillor Waxa, along with Mwanda Makala (42) and Vela Dumisa (37), appeared in Knysna Magistrates Court on Thursday 16 August, all facing charges of murder. Tyololo joined them, appearing on his initial charge of Conspiracy to Commit Murder. The fifth suspect was released due to insufficient evidence linking him to the crime.

All were remanded in custody and the matter was postponed to 23 August 2018.

Pojie says that the investigation has been thorough and has progressed very well. He believes that the court prosecutor will have a strong case to present to the court.

When asked to comment on possible motives for the crime he said that they do not wish to make any speculations that may affect the court case.