600 000 DRUG BUST IN KNYSNA

Sustained efforts by SAPS to eradicate drug trafficking along the main entrance and exit routes of Greater Knysna has once again yielded excellent results. This when members attached to the Knysna Crime Prevention Unit seized drugs to an estimated value of more than R600 000.00 and arrested two suspects in Knysna on Wednesday, 18 January 2017 at about 21:45.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the SAPS members responded to information from a member of the public about a black Toyota Tazz with an Eastern Cape registration number that was believed to be transporting drugs.

The members spotted the vehicle as it was travelling along Dahlia Avenue, Fraasig near Hornlee and, after pulling it over, escorted it to the Knysna Police Station. A search ensued and the members discovered the drugs concealed in the back door panels. Included were 4060 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R264 000 and 10 parcels consisting Tik with an estimated street value of R350 000. The drugs were confiscated, the vehicle seizedand the suspects (one 28 years old and the other 29) arrested.

One suspect is from Knysna and the other from Port Elizabeth. They were scheduled to appear in the Knysna Magistrates’ court on Friday, 20 January 2017 on charges of illegally dealing in drugs. They are still in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The Eden Cluster Commander, Major General Oswald Reddy, commended the members involved for bringing these suspects to book. He said “ This confiscation is the second bust for the week and an indication that information from the public is vital to curb such crimes, and thus ensure that these drugs do not reach innocent youths on the streets. The special focus on ‘suppliers’ is starting to bear fruit and the arrest of these suspects will also send a message to would-be suppliers and pedlars of drugs.”

Pictured : Back – Constable Nenow Petersen, Constable Warren Ackerman, Sergeant Pierre Herwel and Warrant Officer Phillip Nqayi

Front – Constable Heinrich Appels, Sergeant Virgil Cornelius and Constable Benjamin Windvoel with the confiscated items