CELL PHONE TOWER DEEMED ILLEGAL

With mixed reaction from local residents to the cell phone tower which seemingly appeared overnight in Sedgefield’s Cola Beach area, the Knysna Municipality was called to comment on whether or not the correct procedure had been followed and approvals given. Whilst some living in the area were delighted to see the mast go up, believing that it would surely bring improvement to the terrible cellphone reception in that neighbourhood, others felt that the structure was not appropriate, and questioned why no-one living in Cola / Myoli had been given the chance to object.