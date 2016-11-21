CELL PHONE TOWER DEEMED ILLEGAL
“The Town Planning Department conducted a site inspection on Thursday, 14 November. Officials found an illegal free standing base telecommunication station. This type of structure is not permitted on a residential property without prior municipal approval.
“As proper procedures were not followed by the property owner, the neighbouring property owners were not consulted prior to the erection of this structure. “A notice informing the owner of this transgression has been drafted and will be sent to the property owner’s postal address. The owner has 30 days to take one of the three actions that are in accordance with Section 87 of the Knysna Municipality By-law on Municipal Land Use Planning (2016), which are as follows:
- To remove the structure and any other appurtenances related therewith with immediate effect; or
- To submit an application for the approval, subject to the payment of a contravention levy, of the mast in terms of the By-law within 30 days of the service of the compliance notice and to pay the contravention levy determined in accordance with Council policy within 30 days after approval; or
- To object to the notice by submitting written representations to the Municipality within 30 days of receipt of the notice.
Furthermore, the property owner has been advised that the submission of an application cannot be construed as a guarantee that the application will be approved.”