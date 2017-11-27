DEMI-LEIGH IS MISS UNIVERSE!

This morning locals woke up to the wonderfully exciting news that our ex Sedge Primary head girl Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, has won Miss Universe!

The beautiful Miss South Africa was crowned by the 2016 Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere on November 26, 2017 at a glitz and glamour gala evening held in Las Vegas, Nevada, ending South Africa’s 39-year wait to claim this prestigious title.

Demi (22) impressed the judges with her self confidence and her determined stance on gender equality. When addressing the panel, the twenty two year old raised issues regarding equal pay and conquering one’s fears:

“Women earn 75% of what men earn doing the same thing. I believe in equal pay for equal work. As Miss Universe, you have to be confident in who you are. Miss Universe has to overcome her fears and teach others to do the same. And nothing is ever too much to ask for. That is exactly who I am,” she said.

The moment she claimed the crown was an emotionally-charged celebration for both Demi and the cheering crowd. Clearly, she had won over the audience in Nevada, who erupted when South Africa was declared the winner, leaving Colombia’s Laura Gonzalez, and Jamaica’s Davina Benett to take the runners up positions.

She later tweeted “South Africa, thank you for support and love throughout my Miss Universe journey. I may be the new Miss Universe but I will always be your Miss South Africa – we did it!”

Congratulations Demi!!!