DEMI ON THE ROAD TO MISS UNIVERSE

Sedgefield’s darling Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who was crowned Miss South Africa in March this year, is ready and eager for the 66th Miss Universe Pageant to be held at The Axis in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 26.

Social media was all a-twitter last week, when the national costume was first revealed at her Miss Universe Farewell in Cape Town

Inspired by the protea, this stunning outfit was designed by Malikah Hajee and Lloyd Kandlin and their team at The Costume Department, while Anel Botha has designed a number of other outfits Demi will be wearing, including the finale gown.

Hajee and Kandlin said: “We were approached by the Miss South Africa Organisation’s pageant coach and stylist Werner Wessels to create the Miss South Africa national costume. Wessels had a vision of what he thought would be most effective. We then took his idea a step further and created our version of the South African national flower, the Protea, which is also the official Miss South Africa emblem. We looked at the elements of the flower and colours and recreated it in a costume form.”

More than 80 countries are expected to join the pageant, and should Demi-Leigh win, she will be crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere.