DOCUMENT HELP FOR FIRE VICTIMS

EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE TO HELP FIRE VICTIMS IN KNYSNA

The Department of Local Government, in partnership with other provincial departments and Knysna Municipality, will be implementing an “Emergency Thusong Outreach” in Knysna to provide an opportunity for citizens affected by the recent fire disaster to access government services.

The purpose of the “Thusong Outreach Project” is to bring government integrated services to the people who lost or misplaced their identity documents, birth certificates during the disaster, as well as to apply for a pension, UIF etc. In addition, bringing services closer to the people will reduce associated transport cost.

The Thusong Outreach will benefit the whole community of Kynsna Municipality in obtaining new documentation to replace any that may have been lost during the fire disaster. This outreach will also save the residents time and money, getting everything they need in one day at one location.

The Department of Local Government has been responsible for the Thusong Outreach for the last 6 years, and the goal has been to ensure access to-and the continuous expansion of the basket of services provided through a coordinated approach from different government departments.

On the day various government departments, NGOs and other stakeholders including Knysna Municipality will be rendering services to the affected citizens. South African Police Service will assist with certification of documents whilst Home Affairs will provide ID and Birth registration. The Health Department will conduct health check, HIV Counselling, and Testing, Human Settlements will provide information on housing.

Date: 26/27 July 2017

Time: 26 July: 09:00 – 15:30

27 July: 09:00 – 15:30

Venue: Knysna Town Hall