HAT-TRICK FOR SEDGE SUPERSTARS

Heartiest congratulations to our very own Atlantic Spurs Netball Squad, who have taken the Winners Trophy of the Knysna Oyster Festival for the third year in a row!

The local lasses played hard over the two day tournament which was held in Hornlee on 14 and 15 July, eventually making it through to the finals. Their opponents, Knysna United, made sure that the game was no easy victory, but the Spurs rallied to the challenge and soon started easing ahead. The final score was 37 to 17 and the golden cup and winners medals were brought back to Sedgefield.

“We would like to congratulate the runners up on a great game,” said jubilant Spurs team member Charmornay Ruiters.