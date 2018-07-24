KNYSNA COUNCILLOR MURDERED

UPDATED

SAPS have launched a full-scale investigation into the murder of Knysna’s Ward 8 Councillor, Victor Molosi (50). Preliminary reports are that the councillor was gunned down late last night (Monday, 23 July 2018) at about 22:00, only metres from his house in Concordia, Knysna.

It appears that Molosi was on his way home from a Governing Body meeting at Concordia High School when a gunman approached him and shot at him several times with an unidentified firearm. One of these was a head-shot. Though he was rushed to hospital in a private motor vehicle, he was declared dead on arrival.

Since the crime occurred, forensic experts and members of the SAPS K-9 Unit have been combing the scene for clues and gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made yet, and the motive is still to be established. An autopsy will be conducted on the body during the week to officially determine the cause of death.

“We appeal to anyone who can assist the investigating officer with information which may lead to an arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect to please contact Warrant Officer Reginus Quine, at 044 302 6652, 082 791 7676 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” says Captain Malcolm of SAPS Provincial Communications.

All information will be dealt with confidentially.

FROM KNYSNA MUNICIPAL OFFICES.

It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely death of Ward 8 Councillor, Victor Molosi. Cllr Molosi, Leader of the ANC in Council, was shot outside his house last night and later succumbed to his injuries.

Said Executive Mayor, Mark Willemse “We are devastated by the loss of a colleague who selflessly served Greater Knysna with pride and dignity. We are privileged to have known and worked with Victor. He was a passionate contributor in council debates, advocating strongly on behalf of his Party and the community he served. Our thoughts go out to his wife Nomonde Molosi and their 4 children. May his soul rest in peace.”

Hamba kahle Freeze (as he was affectionately known)

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.