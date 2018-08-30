Knysna Film & Events website invites participation

The Knysna Municipality, which has established an official website for the film and events industries – knysnafilmandevents.co.za – has invited all businesses and individuals who operate in these sectors, or who provide services to film and events companies, to register on the site.

Knysna and Sedgefield offer some of the most interesting and accessible locations for film-makers and event organisers, and the website aims to showcase both the incredible variety of places and the broad spectrum of businesses and local talent that support film-making and events in the municipal area.

The Municipality has appointed a specialist locations manager to manage content and other functionalities on the site.

The municipal area of Knysna – which is surrounded by the largely unfenced Garden Route National Park – includes the town of Knysna itself (famous for its indigenous, evergreen forests, the Knysna Lagoon, the Knysna Waterfront, etc.); the small, character-filled villages of Sedgefield (with its fynbos, plantations, nature reserves, slow town feel, salt-water and freshwater lagoons, etc.), Karatara (large open fields, farmlands, forestry settlements, the Outeniqua Mountains), and Buffalo Bay (beaches, Goukamma Nature Reserve, etc.); and the Noetzie-Harkerville area (with those incredible stone castles on Noetzie Beach).

INVITATION

Since on-location activity demands a selection of support services to make for a pleasant and cost-effective film-making experience, the site’s job is to underpin Knysna’s reputation as a film-friendly destination by making it as easy as possible to find locations, venues, and services providers. Anyone who supports the film and events industries is therefore invited to list their properties or services.

Listings on knysnafilmandevents.co.za are loaded free of charge – just search for the prominent ‘Login or Register’ button on the site’s top menu. This will open a drop-down to the pages for registration as a service provider, or to apply to be listed as crew, or list your property as a film location or an events venue.

Besides industry and location listings, knysnafilmandevents.co.za provides electronic film and event permit application forms, film and event guidelines, information for events managers, and information about hosting events in Knysna – and it will also post ads for vacancies in the industry when they become available.

“The site was warmly applauded when Knysna’s Economic Development Department presented it at the 2017 and 2018 Cape Town Film Industry Annual Briefings, which were hosted by Wesgro, the CPA, and SAASP,” said Knysna’s executive Mayor, Cllr. Mark Willemse.

“It’s very clear that knysnafilmandevents.co.za will fulfill a real need in the film and event industry – especially once our local business and property owners come on board.”

For more information, please visit www.knysnafilmandevents.co.za, or knysnafilmandevents on Facebook, or contact film@knysna.gov.za, events@knysna.gov.za, or 044 302 6586.