KNYSNA VISITOR CENTRE OPEN

It’s business as usual at the Knysna Visitor Information Centre!

The Knysna Visitor Information Centre is open for business and operating as usual from the office in Main Road, Knysna.

Executive Mayor Mark Willemse said the office will handle tourism inquiries and any interim matters until Wesgro takes over on the 1st of November.

“To ensure continuity, our Local Economic Department secured the services of some of the staff that worked in the office previously. All the staff members employed are industry professionals and registered tour guides. They will provide information on tourism activities, restaurants in the area and recommend our wide selection of accommodation choices. They will also manage and update, where necessary, the VisitKnysna website and social media.”

He said that all tourism businesses are welcome to display their brochures at the office, at no cost. “The telephone number at the Office remains the same as before – please contact them and make sure they have all your details and updated information. The upcoming months are the main tourist season in Knysna and it is vital for our economy that inquiries are channeled and converted into confirmed bookings.”

Trading hours:

Monday to Friday: 8h00-17h00

Saturday and Public Holidays: 9h00-13h00

The office will be closed on Sundays.

Contact details:

Telephone number: (044) 382 5510

Email: info@visitknysna.co.za

Picture Caption:

Seen here at the office is (bltr) Keagon Borchards, Social media and marketing; Petrus van Niekerk, Acting Manager LED Department at the Municipality; Belinda Hobson, PR and Communication & Municipal Liaison; Executive Mayor Mark Willemse and in front the Acting Office Manager, Glendyrr Fick. Gloria Rozani, not in the picture, will be the Tourism Information and Reservations Consultant.