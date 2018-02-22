KNYSNA WATER SET AT ‘MODERATE RESTRICTIONS’ ON TOURISM MAP

A release from Knysna Tourism.

We are pleased to inform you that the status of Knysna with regards to water restrictions as indicated on the Western Cape map, which appears on the Western Cape Water Wise Tourism website, has been changed from “Severe Water Restrictions” to “Moderate Water Restrictions” at the request of Knysna Tourism.

This more accurately reflects the situation in Greater Knysna where Level 3 water restrictions are in place to ensure the security of water for all users.

At the same time, we would like to remind all our residents and visitors, that Knysna is a water-scarce town so it is vital for everyone to be water wise.

While we are not as severely affected by the drought as other parts of the Western Cape, we should continue to encourage residents and visitors to be conscious of our limited water resources.

We must also ensure that the current situation does not negatively impact tourism and continue to encourage business and leisure travellers to visit the area. We must ensure that tourists continue to visit our region and that events and conferences go ahead.

As James Vos MP, Shadow Minister of Tourism says: “Right now, tourism is one of the best performing sectors in our country’s economy. We have a strong competitive advantage in tourism with global growth in outbound tourism and our favourable exchange rate, presenting us with a magnificent window of opportunity.

“In particular, the Western Cape in is one of the world’s leading tourism destinations. This is as a result of a focused approach to growing tourism through facilitating a flow of private sector investment in the hospitality sector. Here again, the figures provided reveal that tourism supports more than 300,000 jobs and contributes about R40 billion to the provincial economy.”