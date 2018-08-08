MATRIC FAREWELL SEASON

This is the wonderful time of the year when the matric students go all out to look their absolute smartest as they head off to celebrate the end of their school careers.

As Sedgefield has no high school, our teens traditionally finish their secondary education at various schools in George and Knysna. In this edition we have included as many of these schools’ Matric Farewell pictures as space would allow (see page 9), but couldn’t resist putting this wonderful shot by Emma Rorke on our front page. The lovely young lady is Robyn Gartsman and her partner Callum Reid.