MAYOR WILLEMSE SURVIVES NO CONFIDENCE VOTE, AND MAYCO IS CHOSEN

(Picture:- Mayor Mark Willemse -right – with Deputy Mayor Enrico van Aswegen.)

At yesterday’s Knysna Municipal Council meeting, Executive Mayor Mark Willemse of the DA survived a motion of no confidence (MONC), thus keeping him in the seemingly controversial position for at least the near future, as no further MONC against him may be brought for three months.

Willemse survived the same motion last week Wednesday when opposition parties did not attend the council meeting, resulting in the quorum not being reached. Nine of the 21 council members were in attendance, all of them from the DA.

Willemse’s party hierarchy is still determined to have him removed from the Mayoral post. Since being voted in as Mayor on 6 June after a motion of no confidence was carried against former Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies, he has refused to obey requests to step down from provincial party leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Madikizela had charged that Willemse, along with Councillor Peter Myers, contravened the party’s constitution by voting with the opposition in the MONC against Bouw-Spies. The DA’s provincial communication manager, Odette Cason, has said that disciplinary processes are underway against Willemse.

MAYCO NAMED