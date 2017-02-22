MIDSUMMER’S NOT TO BE MISSED

We couldn’t resist sharing this stunning picture taken by talented local photographer Emma Rorke. The fairy is Romey Bobeck who is playing the part of Titania ‘Queen of the Fairies’ in the up-coming Midsummer Night’s Dream, a Sedge Players’ production due to be performed in the open air on 6,7,8 and 15 April in Sedgefield at the Station. With a talented cast of locals, young and old, known and unknown, and a palpable enthusiasm from all involved, this looks to be a show not to be missed. Tickets on sale from 01 March at Deo Gratia, in the Sedgefield Pick n Pay Centre.