MOUTH TO BE OPEN SOON

From SANParks… The current water levels in Swartvlei are at 1,8m and we’re expecting a high tide at 14:00.

The Swartvlei and Touw River mouths should be successfully breached soon. There are currently machines at the Touw River and Swartvlei estuaries to assist with breaching the estuary mouths.

No further incidents were reported as a result of the rain.