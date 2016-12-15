NEW ACTING MUNICIPAL MANAGER A FAMILIAR FACE

During the Knysna Council meeting of 6 December, it was agreed that Johnny Douglas will act as Knysna Acting Municipal Manager from 3 January, 2017.

This appointment was done in accordance with municipal legislation.

Douglas will be the third Acting Municipal Manager appointed since Municipal Manager Grant Easton was suspended at a special council meeting held on August 30, pending disciplinary proceedings against him.

At that time Carl Mattheus was appointed as interim Municipal Manager until such time as Provincial Local Government MEC, Anton Bredell found a suitable candidate. Mattheus resigned from this position on 10 October and was replaced the following day by Bevan Ellman, the director of Corporate Services. Ellman resigned last month to take on a position in the private sector.

Douglas was suggested as the Acting MM candidate by Bredell’s office, and his position was confirmed at the council meeting.

Douglas will be remembered by many for his time as Knysna’s Municipal Manager in the five year period from 2006 to 2011. Under his management Knysna was rated as one of the top Municipalities in the Western Cape.

According to the 2010 Municipal Productive Index (MPI), Knysna Municipality, under Douglas’ watchful eye, was rated as the third top municipality in the Western Cape. His administration further received several Blue and Green drop water accreditations.

Knysna Executive Mayor, Eleanore Bouw-Spies said that she is looking forward to Douglas taking over the reins in January. “Although Mr. Douglas and I did not always see eye-to-eye while I was in office, there is absolutely no doubt that he runs a tight ship. We will be welcoming him into our fold and hope to see several improvements while he is at the helm.”