RACING CARS BURN ON N2
8/05/2017:- At least five racing cars from this weekend’s Simola Hill Climb were burned beyond recognition on a trailer travelling on the N2 between Knysna and Sedgefield . Eyewitnesses say the fire started sometime before 11am as the vehicle carrier was approaching the Groenvlei Lake. The vehicle carrier parked on the side of the busy highway and drivers of other vehicles watched in amazement as millions of Rands worth of racing technology went up in smoke.
A statement from the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb reads as follows.
Picture by Henri Terblanche.