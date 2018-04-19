SEARCH ON FOR MISSING TOURIST- Update

An ongoing search operation, headed by the SA Police Services, has found no sign of missing Marie Ostbo and the search and investigations are ongoing.

The SA Police Services, Community Police, a Police K-9 Search and Rescue Unit, a Police Dive Unit, WC Government Health EMS, WSAR (Wilderness Search and Rescue), the ASR/EMS Skymed rescue helicopter, NSRI Wilderness crew, and Neighbourhood Watch members, searched throughout today.

Despite the extensive search only a cellphone, a hat and shoes belonging to Marie, were located and recovered by Police on the beach, in the vicinity, during the early hours of this morning.

Police are continuing in an ongoing search operation and investigations.

NSRI Wilderness are on alert to assist Police and the Emergency Services and Neighbourhood Watch are continuing to support Police in their ongoing search.

All possibilities are being explored and investigated.

NSRI and authorities are in communication with family abroad assisted by the SA Police Services, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the Royal Norwegian Foreign Office and Consulate Services and the Department of Tourism and assistance and support is continuing.

The tour group are receiving assistance and support.

ORIGINAL: POST

An appeal is made for any information that can assist in locating a 21-year-old female who has disappeared in Sedgefield. Anyone with information that may assist in this case should please contact local Police at 044-3431321.

Marie Ostbo, 21, from Norway, (studying in France and on a tour of South Africa) arrived in Sedgefield with a group of international student tourists on Wednesday, 18th April.

At around 18h00 some of the group went for a walk on the beach and then returned at around 19h00. Marie was last seen at around 19h00 on the beach, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt, about 100 meters from the backpackers that they are staying. Friends noticed that she had not come inside with the rest of the group, they went to look for her but they were unable to find her.

NSRI Wilderness and Community Police were activated at 19h40.

NSRI Wilderness, Community Police, the SA Police Services and a Police K-9 Search and Rescue Unit have not been able to find Marie despite an extensive search and all possibilities are being explored. A search is continuing.

We appeal to anyone who may have seen Marie, or noticed anything that may assist Police in this incident, to contact the Sedgefield Police.