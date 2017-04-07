SEDGEFIELD STANDS AGAINST ZUMA

The tiny hamlet called Sedgefield was certainly not its usual quiet self this Friday morning, when residents came out in their droves to publicly stand against President Zuma.

Answering the nationwide call from various political groups, including some ANC stalwarts, Sedgefielders took to the N2 to show their displeasure at the President’s recent actions, specifically the axing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordahn in a recent cabinet reshuffle, which saw the Rand plummet in value. A festive atmosphere pervaded the hundreds of protesters who stood at the N2 intersection brandishing “Zuma must go” placards, whilst passing vehicles hooted in support. Smoke rose, but from braais, not burning tyres, and drumming and chanting could be heard from blocks away.

The event has been authorised by Knysna Municipality.