SLOWFEST SET TO GO

The Organising Committee are delighted to announce that Sedgefield will indeed once again be turning Orange over Easter, with the eighth annual Slow Festival inviting and encouraging locals, visitors and tourists alike to celebrate “Family Fun The Way It’s Meant To Be” in our beautiful seaside town! So diarise the dates 14-16 April and start planning/training for all your entries into all those events that you so enjoyed last year, and perhaps a few more!

The Slow Festival has grown in leaps and bounds over the years, becoming something that has a very special place in the hearts of locals as they showcase their town to the many visitors the festival brings. It has even established an international Cittaslow link – all this whilst the locals are having a whole lot of fun themselves.

The Committee who pull the festival together each year have once again committed themselves to the Slow Festival and the positive energy, great ideas and many suggestions for 2017 have already started flowing. However, more hands, suggestions and ideas are sought and needed! Would you like to join the committee in some way? Do you have a new event that you would like to add to the programme this year?

“It really is a festival for the people, by the people and that is what makes it such a success” said Festival coordinator Amanda Dixon. “We have no doubt that the support and input from Sedgefielders will ensure that this year is no exception.”

Be sure to keep an eye on, support and share all the social media channels- the Slow Festival Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ slowfestival.co.za), Instagram (@slowfestival), Twitter (@SlowFestival) and of course The Edge to keep updated with all the exciting plans for Slow Festival 2017!

“ There’s lots to do over the next few months, so dust off your orange accessories, and encourage your out of town friends, family and foreign visitors to book accommodation and join us for some good old-fashioned fun. Let’s get ready for Slow Festival 2017!” says Amanda.