SWARTVLEI PENINSULA DEVELOPMENT

Meeting with Beverley Schafer

On Wednesday 29 August, Beverley Schafer, a DA member of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, addressed a public meeting organised at the Sedgefield Bowling Club by the local DA Councillors. When the matter of the potential development of the Swartvlei Peninsula (recently advertised by Eden/Garden Route District Municipality) was raised, locals at the meeting made it very clear that this proposal was actively opposed by the Community. Schafer encouraged everyone to put in written objections, advising that an action group should be formed to lobby for the withdrawal of the proposal. This drew enthusiastic support. Anyone wishing to become part of the group is encouraged to send an e-mail to info@doveronsea.co.za.