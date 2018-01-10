THANKS FOR A SAFE SEASON

On behalf of Sedgefield we would like to thank ALL emergency services for working so tirelessly in the background and ensuring Sedgefield and surrounds a relatively safe festive season.

There were moments when things could have gone wrong, with beaches closed several times due to shark sightings or extreme conditions during Spring tide, but for the most part locals and visitors were able to relax, with the general feeling that their backs were covered.

Picture:- Among those ‘Manning’ our beaches this season were Sedgefield lifeguards Annika, Amoré and Angelique Heunis, who made SA history by being the first set of triplets to pass their Life Guard Award Examination at the same time.