TIME TO ‘TUFFEN UP’

Yes, this Saturday Sedgefield will once again be ‘over-run’ by athletes from all over the country as they descend on the village to take part in the 2018 Tortoise Tuff. Thanks to kind sponsorship from Knysna Municipality, Sedgefield Pick’nPay and Total Sedgefield, there’s no doubt that ALL the participants will once again give this popular event the ‘thumbs up’.

If you haven’t entered any of the races yet (there’s a 30km road run, a 21km trail run, a 10km road run / walk and a fun run) then be sure to head down to the school on Friday between from 17h00 to 19h00. (See back page for full details)