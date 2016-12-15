TRAGEDY AT FISH EAGLE GREEN

What started off as a Christmas celebration for a Sunday school ended up as a heart-wrenching tragedy on Sunday 11 December, when well known and much loved community member Neville Stuurman (41) drowned in the Swartvlei Lagoon.

He and his wife Bettliana were picnicking with other families on Fish Eagle Green on the water’s edge, when Neville went for a swim with the kids. A while later members of the group realised that he had not returned and, when their increasing frantic search turned up nothing, emergency services were called in.

The family’s worst fears were realised when NSRI and Police divers located Neville’s lifeless body and brought it to shore.

His parents, Sedgefield postman Tim Grootboom and wife Sophie, had not been at the picnic and thus received the terrible news by phone call at home.

Neville was born in Swartvlei and lived in Sedgefield his whole life. He worked for T&B log homes for a number of years.

The funeral will take place at 09h00 on Saturday 17 December at the Agape Ministry Church in Smutsville.