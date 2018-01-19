WELCOMING DEMI-LEIGH – OUR MISS UNIVERSE

Sedgefield is pulling out all the stops to give Miss Universe, our very own Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a fantastic home-coming welcome this coming Sunday. Members of the public are all encouraged to line the streets to pay tribute to this young Sedgefield lady who has made the entire South African nation so proud.

Demi will be honoured with a street parade through Sedgefield by the people who have supported her through her incredible journey to the Miss Universe crown. The ‘Home- coming’ is an important part of the Miss Universe calendar, and is certainly seen as an international event that will no doubt be screened worldwide.

A large contingent of media is expected, so it will be another opportunity to show the world how very special Sedgefield is.

“Let’s give Demi-Leigh a rousing welcome home,” says Tourism’s Belinda Hobson, who has been on the organising committee.

Sources say that there will be a strong emphasis on security for Demi-Leigh, her parents, grandparents and the Miss Universe entourage accompanying her in the luxury vehicles generously provided by Audi. Numerous VIPs and dignitaries will be participating in the parade, including the mayors of Greater Knysna and George, who will be there to make the welcome official.

The parade will start at 3pm on the Sedgefield Primary School sportsfield on Parakiet Rd and continue down the Main Service Road which runs parallel to the N2, all the way to Vink Avenue where it will turn left and loop back via Flamingo Avenue and Kingfisher Drive to the Main Service Road and back to the field.

As well as Miss Universe and her family there will be floats, dancers, bands, local schoolchildren, bikers, the Knysna Fire Department and Working with Fire, local NGOs, Sedgefield Animal Matters, and Knysna Tourism all participating to ensure a festive, carnival atmosphere.

Once back at the school field, (where she spent a lot of time playing when she was young schoolgirl) Demi-Leigh will take a moment to talk to the crowds and hand out autographed pictures, before being whisked off to her next official function.

Entertainment after the parade will be provided by singer Shaza Greeff, the Smutsville Brass Band, and the Smutsville Church choir as well as two djs. There will be food and refreshment stalls from 3pm.