WISHING OUR MATRICS ALL THE BEST

As the academic year draws to an end, ‘Matric farewell’ season is upon us. The Grade 12s are all donning their glad rags and heading off to booked venues to celebrate the end of their schooling careers in as much style as they can muster.

And from then on life gets serious for them. With exams beginning later this month, many parents will be hoping that most of the matric-writers’ studying has been done, and only last minute reviews are necessary. Strength to all – matriculants AND their parents.

The three stunning young ladies pictured here are (would you believe?) the Heunis triplets, Angelique, Amoré and Annika, who are off to their matric farewell at Outeniqua High. Many will surely agree that time must have seriously whizzed by since the announcement of their birth in 1999. Like their elder sister Elani, the girls attended Sedgefield Primary and Outeniqua High School.

Proud parents Johan and Elaine say that the three sisters will be taking a ‘gap year’, or two, whilst they decide what they want to study.